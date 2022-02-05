Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.84.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $124.98 on Friday. Five9 has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 47.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Five9 by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Five9 by 5.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 37.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Five9 by 242.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

