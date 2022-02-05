Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of F opened at $17.96 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

