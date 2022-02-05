Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Buys $39,520.00 in Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $19.60 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $973.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOR. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Forestar Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forestar Group by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.