Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Buys $39,520.00 in Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $19.60 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $973.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.91.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Forestar Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forestar Group by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
