Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 644,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,502,000. Formidable Fortress ETF makes up about 2.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 92.12% of Formidable Fortress ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

