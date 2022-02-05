Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $730,909.62 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Friday, January 21st, John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72.

On Monday, November 22nd, John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76.

Fortinet stock opened at $314.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.00 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,291,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Fortinet by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.