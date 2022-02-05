Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Announces Earnings Results

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Fortive updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.69 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00-3.13 EPS.

FTV traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,975,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,377. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.04 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.93.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

