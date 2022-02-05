Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $88.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fortive traded as low as $64.90 and last traded at $65.05, with a volume of 5146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.05.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.93.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

About Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

