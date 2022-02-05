Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $11,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 383,552 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,968,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of FBHS opened at $89.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

