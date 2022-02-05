FourThought Financial LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,927,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,815 shares of company stock worth $277,752 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $104.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.73. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

