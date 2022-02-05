FourThought Financial LLC Sells 806 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Paychex by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.62. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.