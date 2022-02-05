Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,765 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.19% of DTE Energy worth $690,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in DTE Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in DTE Energy by 7,707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 37,997 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $120.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average of $116.55. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.11.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

