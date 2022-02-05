Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,556,457 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of AstraZeneca worth $572,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $55.72 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a PE ratio of 87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

