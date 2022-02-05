Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,788,619 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,157 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $800,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

