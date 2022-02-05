Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

BEN stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

