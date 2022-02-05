Furucombo Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $383,855.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.91 or 0.07264694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00057219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,518.70 or 0.99910417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,902,712 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

