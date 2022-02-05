FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

NYSE FF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 164,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,055. The company has a market cap of $329.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 54,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

