FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
NYSE FF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 164,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,055. The company has a market cap of $329.54 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $17.86.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%.
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.
