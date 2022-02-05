FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Issued By Scotiabank

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. Scotiabank has a “Sector Underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

SQM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 250,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74,793 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,290,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

