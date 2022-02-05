FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Increased by Analyst (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.00.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$51.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.02 billion and a PE ratio of 29.54.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$338.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$373.17 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

