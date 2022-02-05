FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Increased by Analyst

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fluor in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.74.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,403,000 after buying an additional 6,445,216 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,961,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 684,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 567,545 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fluor by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after acquiring an additional 475,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

