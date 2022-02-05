FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Hershey Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hershey in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.54.

Shares of HSY opened at $202.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. Hershey has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $206.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after buying an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

