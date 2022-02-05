Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 84,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SOHU stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. Sohu.com Limited has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $700.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 108.01%. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Sohu.com Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

