Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 67,017 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,017 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Forterra were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Forterra by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 49,460 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 75,155 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 47,963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.