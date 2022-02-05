Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 389,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $28,008,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $23,961,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $18,817,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $16,431,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $12,552,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01.

A number of research firms have commented on AMBP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

