Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 13,600 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGII. Roth Capital raised their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, raised their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $698.77 million, a PE ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. Digi International’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

