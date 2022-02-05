Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $197.09 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $195.00 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.56 and a 200-day moving average of $239.74.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $166,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

