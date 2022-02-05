GAMB Reaches Market Cap of $8.53 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. GAMB has a market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $109,194.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GAMB has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00042705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00111284 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.