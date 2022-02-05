Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 6,260 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 11.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 18.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 577,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

