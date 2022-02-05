Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 247 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

ILMN stock opened at $358.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.65. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.07 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

