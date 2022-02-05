Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGO opened at $16.20 on Friday. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

