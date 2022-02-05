Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 300 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,682 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

EBAY stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,048 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

