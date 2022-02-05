Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.40. The company has a market cap of $219.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

