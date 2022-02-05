GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

GAMCO Investors has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The closed-end fund reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 96.99% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAMCO Investors will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1,869.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

