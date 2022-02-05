GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Holdings Increased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 275.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GameStop by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 103.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $348.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68 and a beta of -1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.62.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

