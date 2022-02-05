GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.96 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will post sales of $34.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.70 million and the lowest is $33.77 million. GAN posted sales of $8.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $129.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $130.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $176.20 million, with estimates ranging from $171.41 million to $183.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

GAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. GAN has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $276.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 42,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $555,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seamus M. Mcgill purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GAN by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in GAN by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GAN by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after buying an additional 607,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GAN by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 41,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

