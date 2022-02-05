GCN Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $45,421.18 and $31.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00295465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011590 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

