GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GDS were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of GDS opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

