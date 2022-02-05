Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of GNK stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $684.22 million, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

