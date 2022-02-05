General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of General Motors in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GM. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

GM opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,661 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Torray LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $11,830,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $69,707,000 after buying an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

