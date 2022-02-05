GenesisX Price Up 51.7% Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 43.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $35,908.98 and approximately $9.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GenesisX has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,307,692 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.