Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $78,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Coherent by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coherent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Coherent by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Coherent by 8.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of COHR opened at $254.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.05 and a 200 day moving average of $255.18. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

