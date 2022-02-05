Geode Capital Management LLC Has $79.44 Million Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $79,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 80,761 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

