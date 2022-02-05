Geode Capital Management LLC Has $80.78 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,091 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $80,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total transaction of $253,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,960 shares of company stock valued at $96,254,454.

COIN stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $162.20 and a one year high of $429.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on COIN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

