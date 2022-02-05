Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $77,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,653,000 after acquiring an additional 97,455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 83.2% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after acquiring an additional 184,080 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 19.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 313,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLNT opened at $86.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $67.89 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

