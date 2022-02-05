Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives $6.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 511.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,842,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,056,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.2577 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.54%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

