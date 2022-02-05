Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,728 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 36.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,509,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,634,000 after buying an additional 942,147 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 461,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after buying an additional 45,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

GILD opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

