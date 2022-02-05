Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Maxim Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.