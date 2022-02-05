Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Givaudan from CHF 4,750 to CHF 4,580 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,088.48.

Givaudan stock opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.10. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $105.80.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

