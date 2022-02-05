GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 911 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after purchasing an additional 515,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.49 and a 200 day moving average of $119.69. The company has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.