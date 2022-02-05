Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $22.52 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,353 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 10.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exponent by 21.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $84.33 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.26.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

