Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 62,570 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $21,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 70.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,128,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,039,000 after buying an additional 876,531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 125.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 238,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 132,790 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,954,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,249,000 after buying an additional 215,171 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,823,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after buying an additional 289,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $26.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52.

AU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.